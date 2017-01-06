SEMA VIDEO: U.S. Chemical & Plastics

U.S. Chemical & Plastics introduced a new line of products called USC Garage at the 2016 SEMA Show. Aimed at consumers or professionals doing small repairs, USC Garage consists of six products: Multi-Purpose Filler, SMC/Fiberglass Filler, Metal Grip Filler, 2-in-1 Filler/Finisher, Flexible Glaze and Final Finish Glaze. Each product is marked with recommended uses, so you can choose the right product for the right job. Check out this video to learn more about USC Garage, and also visit www.uscgarage.com.