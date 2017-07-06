Service King: 70 Sites Have Earned Honda ProFirst Certification

Service King announced that 70 of its active locations have earned ProFirst certification from Honda.

To certify as a Honda ProFirst repair center, facilities must meet specific knowledge and skill requirements while also holding I-CAR Gold Class status, Verifacts VQ or Verifacts Medallion status. Additionally, locations must complete several Honda- and Acura-specific training classes about Honda vehicles and systems.

“We continue to tailor our service to provide customers a best-in-class repair experience,” said Jeff McFadden, Service King president. “A core component of that is aligning our repair centers with manufacturers and their certification programs. Bolstering our lineup of Honda ProFirst repair centers continues to be a priority, and we’re proud to grow that footprint across the U.S.”

Honda ProFirst-certified repair centers receive direct access to all factory service and repair information for Honda and Acura vehicles. As part of the certification, ProFirst repair centers also must maintain updated tools and equipment required by American Honda while achieving strict customer-satisfaction ratings.