Service King Collision Repair Centers announced that the company has finalized a partnership with Pittsburgh-based MSO True Collision.

With the deal, True Collision’s four auto repair centers will begin operating as Service King, effective immediately.

The multi-location deal adds a 24th state – Delaware – to Service King’s growing footprint, and expands its presence in the Pittsburgh market.

“This is certainly a significant and exciting opportunity for the entire Service King family as we continue to grow our brand,” said Darren DuVall, Service King market vice president “We continue to be intentional with our efforts to join hands with businesses that share our values for exceptional service and best-in-class quality. The True Collision team has a proven reputation for delivering superior collision repair service, and we look forward to a bright future together serving customers under the Service King name.”

True Collision grew through partnering with dealership collision centers and developing those locations into independent body shops within the True Collision network.

“We see that True Collision and Service King match up well with our collective focus on quality, customer service and how we value our teammates,” said Brad Sullivan, owner of True Collision. “As an organization, we have always strived to create opportunities for the go-getters in our company. To be a part of one of the largest and best collision repair organizations in America is a great opportunity for the folks at True Collision. And we are confident that Service King will benefit from the skills and leadership of the True Collision organization.”