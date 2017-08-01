Service King Adds Fourth Tampa Repair Center

Service King announced that the company has added its fourth Tampa, Fla., location, with the acquisition of R&S Auto Body on Armenia Avenue.

As part of the agreement, R&S Auto Body and its team will operate as Service King, effective immediately.

Since 2014, Service King has opened 16 locations across Florida, according to the company.

“This is another exciting chapter in Service King’s ongoing growth,” said Cabe Terrell, Service King market director for Florida. “We’re proud to continue expanding Service King’s offering to Florida motorists, and joining hands with elite teams such as R&S Auto Body is a core component of that success. The entire Service King family proudly welcomes our new teammates and we look forward to a very bright future together.”

Service King now operates 328 collision repair centers in 24 states across the United States.

“R&S Auto Body is proud to join the Service King family,” said Sam Rodriguez, R&S Auto Body founder. “This is a unique opportunity to join an industry-leading organization that also shares a passion for high-quality service and best-in-class quality. The resources and support provided by Service King are second-to-none, and we look forward to working together to serve Tampa motorists.”

R&S Auto Body has been serving the Tampa area for more than 40 years.