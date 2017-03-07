Service King Adds to Seattle Footprint with Burien Toyota/Chevrolet Collision Center Partnership

As part of the organization’s ongoing national growth initiative, Service King Collision Repair Centers announced that the company has enhanced its Seattle footprint through a formal partnership with Burien Toyota/Chevrolet Collision Center.

With the agreement, Burien Toyota/Chevrolet Collision Center in Burien, Wash., will begin operating as a Service King, effective immediately.

Service King now provides comprehensive collision repair service to customers at 14 local Seattle repair centers.

“We are thrilled about Service King’s continued growth across the Seattle community,” said Brian Cronk, Service King director of operations for the market. “This is yet another step forward in our ongoing effort to provide best-in-class service to local customers and business partners. We look forward to a bright future with our new teammates and our 14th Seattle repair center.”

Service King first expanded to the Seattle area in 2014 and continues to explore opportunities for additional growth.

“This is a proud step forward for our team and our customers,” said Alan Anderson, president of Burien Toyota/Chevrolet Collision Center. “We take immense pride in providing superior service and best-in-class workmanship. Partnering with an industry leader like Service King provides national support and unsurpassed resources. We look forward to a bright future under the Service King name.”