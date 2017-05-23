Body Shop Business
Business/Service King
ago

Service King Adds Sixth Colorado Location, Partners With Wilson’s Auto Collision

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Service King has finalized a deal to partner with Wilson’s Auto Collision in Colorado Springs, Colo.

As part of the deal, Wilson’s Auto Collision will begin operating as Service King, effective immediately.

“This is another proud moment for the Service King team as we continue to provide high-quality, consistent collision repair service to our Colorado customers and business partners,” said Clayton Geisendorff, Service King director of operations. “We look forward to growing in the Colorado Springs community and welcome our newest teammates to the Service King family.”

This is Service King’s first location in Colorado Springs and its sixth in the state.

“Wilson’s Auto Collision has been proud to serve Colorado Springs for more than 29 years and is proud to partner with the Service King family,” said founder Raymond Wilson.

Wilson’s Auto Collision joins the Service King organization with 22 years of I-CAR Gold Class certification to its name. The facility opened in 1988.

Richardson, Texas-based Service King operates 324 locations in 24 states nationwide.

