Service King Adds Two Locations in Colorado with Hamlin’s Auto Body Acquisition

Service King has acquired Hamlin’s Auto Body and its two repair centers in Colorado.

The former Hamlin’s Auto Body sites in Fountain, Colo., and Colorado Springs will begin operating as Service King facilities, effective immediately.

“This is another strategic and proud step forward for Service King as we expand our brand across the state of Colorado,” said Clayton Geisendorff, Service King market director. “That growth is centered around joining hands with the industry’s top repair centers to deliver our promise of superior collision repair service. Hamlin’s Auto Body certainly fits that mold, and we look forward to their teammates joining the Service King family to provide customers an unparalleled repair experience.”

Since May, Service King has added four repair centers across Colorado, giving the company nine facilities in the state.

Nationally, the organization operates 327 locations in 24 states, according to the company.

“The Hamlin’s Auto Body team is proud to join the Service King family,” said Joe and Carole Hamlin. “This is a fantastic opportunity to provide our teammates and our Colorado Springs customers unparalleled resources and support throughout the repair process. We look forward to a bright future under the Service King name.”

Hamlin’s Auto Body was founded in 2005 with the opening of its Fountain location. The company expanded in 2014 by opening its Colorado Springs location.