Service King Adds Two New York Repair Centers

Service King Collision Repair Centers has announced the opening of two repair centers in Rochester, N.Y. The announcement comes as Service King and its teammates finalized a deal to partner with Gates Automotive.

As part of the deal, operations of the two facilities officially transitioned to Service King. Service King now locally provides collision repair service to customers at three locations in the greater Rochester, N.Y., area.

“This is an exciting step forward in Service King’s steady growth in New York,” said Darren DuVall, Service King market vice president. “We are always intentional about partnering with great organizations that believe in superior customer service and high-quality repairs. We couldn’t be more proud to partner with Gates Automotive and welcome its teammates to the Service King family.”

One of the fastest-growing collision repair providers in the U.S., Service King first expanded to the Rochester community in 2014. All Service King locations back repair work with a lifetime warranty valid at any Service King Collision Repair Center in the U.S.

“The Gates Automotive team is proud to align with Service King and its premier family of repair centers,” said Jim Fonzi, Gates Automotive founder. “This is a tremendous opportunity for our teammates and customers to benefit from the premier name in collision repair service. We look forward to a bright future under the Service King name.”

