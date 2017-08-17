Body Shop Business
Service King Announces 17th Pennsylvania Repair Center

Service King Collision Repair Centers announced it has added its 17th Pennsylvania location after completing a deal to partner with Abernethy’s Auto Body located in Avondale, just 40 miles southwest of Philadelphia. As part of the agreement, Abernethy’s Auto Body will begin operating as Service King, effective immediately.

Service King first expanded to Pennsylvania in 2014, and today operates 330 collision repair centers in 24 states across the U.S.

“We are certainly proud of Service King’s continued growth across the greater Philadelphia area,” said Matt Robbins, Service King market vice president. “It remains our mission to provide customers a best-in-class repair experience. Partnering with premier teams like Abernethy’s Auto Body is a crucial component to that success. We look forward to working together under the Service King name and providing customers a superior and safe repair service.”

Added Marie Abernethy, “The Abernethy Auto Body family is immensely proud to join Service King. After 50 years of serving the Chester County community, we look forward to the benefits our teammates and customers will gain from partnering with a growing industry leader. Our customers and insurance partners can expect the same superior service, now backed by the Service King promise.”

