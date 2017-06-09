Service King Cares Unveiled as Community Impact Arm of Service King

Service King announced it has recently unveiled Service King Cares, a community impact and philanthropic effort of Service King Collision Repair Centers and its teammates across the country.

Service King annually partners with nearly 100 local and national non-profit organizations. In 2016 alone, Service King contributed more than $750,000 to positively impact local communities, families in need and national non-profit organizations such as the National Breast Cancer Foundation. With the launch of Service King Cares, the company aims to provide a unified mission and amplified reach of its community impact efforts.

“Service King Cares represents the heart behind what we do,” said Jeff McFadden, Service King president. “Partnering with our communities in a positive, lasting fashion has always been at the core of The Service King Way. This is a tremendous step forward in fueling that mission as we continue to grow Service King’s reach and overall opportunity to influence the greater good of our communities.”

As part of Service King’s effort to incorporate the Service King Cares brand, the company unveiled a unique logo and a significantly enhanced online presence of its philanthropic efforts. Service King Cares now includes a dedicated page on the company’s website complete with video and blog content highlighting the organization’s latest partnerships and contributions.

The site highlights Service King’s continued partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation, its commitment to the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides Program, numerous local charity golf events and its U.S. Armed Forces Veterans hiring initiative – Mission 2 Hire.