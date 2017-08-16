Service King Celebrates Latest Apprentice Graduation Class

Service King Collision Repair Centers recently celebrated its latest graduating class from the Apprentice Development Program.

The class featured 27 collision repair technicians who completed the 52-week course at 10 different Service King locations across the U.S. Since its inception in 2015, Service King’s training curriculum has successfully graduated 43 technicians into the company’s workforce and has more than doubled in size.

“The entire Service King family proudly extends its congratulations to the latest Apprentice Development graduating class,” said Jeff McFadden, Service King president. “This is certainly a proud moment in each graduate’s career, and we are thrilled to welcome our newest teammates to the next chapter of their Service King career.”

Aspiring technicians interested in the Service King Apprentice Development Program are encouraged to visit Service King Careers online to learn more and contact a recruiting representative. Service King is one of the fastest-growing automotive repair companies nationwide with locations in 24 states.

The Service King Apprentice Development Program provides paid training and professional development by collision repair industry experts, along with the opportunity to work side-by-side with dedicated and tenured repair technicians. Local apprenticeship programs take place inside Service King Collision Repair Centers as technicians are provided real-world experience. The unique program aims to provide aspiring automotive technicians a clear path to rewarding and gainful careers at Service King.