Service King Continues Northeast Development with 38th Chicago Repair Center

Service King Collision Repair Centers has announced the opening of its 38th Chicago-area repair center in South Holland, Ill.

“The Chicagoland community continues to shine as an area of rapid growth and success for our team,” said Randy Jenkins, Service King market vice president for Chicago. “It has been a tremendous experience for the entire Service King family, and our teammates look forward to serving our newest neighbors and customers with best-in-class collision repair service. This is another great step in fulfilling that mission.”

Service King has benefitted from explosive growth across the Chicagoland area, with the opening of more than 30 repair centers since 2015. Service King now operates 309 locations across 23 states.

Service King’s newest 24,000-square-foot repair center boasts the capacity to repair 300 vehicles per month and will employ about 20 local teammates.

Service King, with home office operations in North Texas, first expanded its repair center network to Chicago in 2014.