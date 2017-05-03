Body Shop Business
Service King Expands Los Angeles Footprint with Two New Repair Centers

Service King Collision Repair Centers has added two new locations in the Los Angeles area, after finalizing a partnership with H Street Collision Center.

The repair centers are located in San Bernardino and Victorville, and will begin operating as Service King immediately. Service King now has 29 locations across Southern California and 320 facilities in 24 states nationwide.

“This is yet another milestone in the ongoing evolution and growth of the Service King brand,” said Alan Saviano, Service King market vice president. “We continue to look for ways to better serve our Southern California customers and partners. This move adds two versatile and reputable repair centers to our growing network. We’re elated about this step and look forward to the enhancements it brings to our business.”

Service King first expanded to the Southern California market in 2014 and has quickly grown into one of the largest providers of collision repair service in the region.

“We couldn’t be more proud to join hands with a team like Service King,” said Robert Bigart, founder of H Street Collision Center. “The resources, support and technology the organization brings to our teammates and customers will create a best-in-class repair experience unmatched in the industry.”

 

 

 

 

