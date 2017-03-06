Service King Grows to 20 Los Angeles Locations, Partners With Performance Paint and Body

Body Shop Business
Service King Collision Repair Centers has officially announced the opening of its 20th location in the greater Los Angeles area. The announcement comes as Service King recently finalized a deal to partner with Performance Paint and Body in Torrance, Calif.

“This is yet another step in our mission to be the collision repair operator of choice across Los Angeles,” said Alan Saviano, Service King market vice president for Southern California. “Partnering with premier teams, such as Performance Paint and Body, ensure that we continue to grow in a way that best fits the needs of our customers and partners in the market. This is an exciting day for Service King, and we look forward to growing together with our new teammates.”

Added Gary Svecko, founder of Performance Paint and Body, “We are thrilled to join hands with Service King and its family of teammates. This is a great step forward for our teammates and our loyal customers as Service King provides unparalleled resources that will benefit every aspect of our operations. We look forward to a very bright future under the Service King name.”

The 15,000-square-foot Service King location will serve customers across Torrance, Calif., with the capability of repairing 180 vehicles per month.

