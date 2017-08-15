After first expanding to Southern California in 2014, Richardson, Texas-based Service King Collision Repair Centers has announced that the organization eclipsed another milestone in the region with the opening of its 30th local auto body repair center. The announcement comes as Service King finalized a deal to partner with Valley Motor Center Auto Body in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.

As part of the deal, Valley Motor Center, in Van Nuys, Calif., will begin operating as Service King immediately. Service King operates locations in 24 states across the U.S.

“Valley Motor Center has a long, rich history of providing premier collision repair service to San Fernando Valley motorists,” said Tim Cusic, Service King market vice president for Southern California. “We are thrilled to continue growing the Service King family across the Southern California community with best-in-class repair services all backed by the core Service King promise.”

In three years, Service King has grown its footprint to 30 locations in the region and 42 total locations across The Golden State.

By partnering with Valley Motor Center, Service King adds one of the top repair shops in the community to its roster. The 22,000-plus square feet of production space provides the capacity to repair more than 400 vehicles a month.

“The Valley Motor Center family is proud of its history and commitment to serving the Los Angeles community,” said Cindy Cohen, Valley Motor president and CEO. “Joining hands with Service King provides our customers and business partners the support and benefits of a premier industry leader. We look forward to a very bright future together under the Service King name.”

Valley Motor Center Auto Body served the Los Angeles area with collision repair service since 1994.