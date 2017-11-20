Body Shop Business
Service King Hosts Hardhat Tour of Newest Facility

Service King recently hosted a hardhat tour inside the company’s future Rockwall, Texas, location.

The event treated industry colleagues, business partners, local community leaders and first responders to a firsthand look at the new 16,000-square-foot facility.

The facility, located at 1780 E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall, is scheduled to open in December and will operate as Service King’s 36th Dallas-Fort Worth repair center. 

“This is another proud moment in Service King’s continued growth and commitment to being the collision repair operator of choice for our customers and business partners,” said Shawn Dyer, Service King DFW market vice president. “It’s always a privilege to open our doors to community leaders and industry partners. We are proud of this state-of-the-art facility and look forward to officially opening for business later this year.”

Service King’s new Rockwall repair center will employ up to 25 teammates and provide the capacity to repair up to 175 vehicles per month, according to the company.

