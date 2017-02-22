Service King Hosts U.S. Army, Department of Defense at Home Office to Promote Mission 2 Hire

Service King Collision Repair Centers recently welcomed members of the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Army’s Soldier For Life Program inside the company’s North Texas home office. The meeting included Lt. Col. Derwin Brown as well as representatives from Service King’s senior executive team and recruiting teams.

Together, the group discussed opportunities and strategies to better serve Army veterans and families, including Service King’s active Mission 2 Hire program. Brown currently serves as Solider For Life’s Director of the West Region.

“Service King takes immense pride in actively reaching out to military veterans and families across the U.S. with real, gainful employment opportunities at every level of our organization,” said Sean Huurman, Service King chief human resources officer. “The Mission 2 Hire initiative is our public pledge to provide those opportunities to more than 500 veterans and military spouses in five years. It’s a privilege to work alongside the U.S. Army Soldier For Life program and seek their expert guidance in making as large and meaningful of an impact as we can for those who so bravely served our country.”

Service King has now hosted representatives from the U.S. Department of Defense twice in the last 12 months following a March 2016 visit from Michael Michaud, former U.S. assistant secretary of labor for Veterans Employment and Training (VETS). Earlier this month, Service King was named the Large Employer of the Year by the Texas Veterans Commission.

The U.S. Army’s Soldier For Life program aims to connect Army, governmental and community efforts to build relationships that facilitate successful reintegration of soldiers, retired soldiers, veterans and their families. The program provides comprehensive support and resources including job listings, hiring fair listings and career tools.

Service King’s Mission 2 Hire officially launched in May 2015 and has already recruited and hired more than 200 military veterans and spouses to the company, putting the program ahead of its five-year goal. Veterans and military spouses interested in a career with Service King are encouraged to visit Mission2Hire.careers.

Meanwhile, Service King is an active member of the Military Spouse Employment Partnership, a joint initiative among leading U.S. businesses to actively recruit military veterans to their organizations.

Service King continues to actively promote the program across various multimedia platforms, recruiting events and even featured Mission 2 Hire as part of Westwood One’s Super Bowl 50 coverage with an award-winning radio ad.