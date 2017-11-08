Service King Launching New Operating Model

Service King announced the organization’s plan to introduce a new operating model, which the company is calling PRO Model – the Premier Repair Operation.

Customers and insurance partners can expect to begin seeing PRO Model and the enhanced PRO Vehicle Repair Process introduced immediately, the company said.

The entire organization will be operating PRO Model by the end of 2018, according to Service King.

“The automotive industry is changing at a rapid pace,” said Stu Crum, chief operating officer for Richardson, Texas-based Service King. “Service King’s PRO Model positions our repair centers to consistently provide the industry’s most dependable repairs to all makes and models of vehicles on the road. We firmly believe introducing a best-in-class standard operating model promotes an environment that keeps Service King in sync with evolving vehicle manufacturer technology and our organization’s ongoing growth.”

PRO Model complements the rapid rate of innovation, specifically related to vehicle technology, by introducing and elevating the universal repair process standards across Service King’s repair centers, the company said.

“Service King already holds hundreds of unique OEM certifications at repair centers across the country and continues to invest in technology, equipment and training at an exponential pace,” the company said in a news release. “Introducing robust protocols with PRO Model provides motorists, insurance partners and Service King teammates a superior level of reliability, quality and overall consistency at every Service King location.”

As part of the design and launch process, Service King said it enlisted the services of a leading global consulting firm to develop the framework and execute the launch of PRO Model in 24 states across the United States.

“We believe introducing a superior operating model sets a foundation for the future of Service King and our position within the industry,” said Chris Abraham, Service King CEO. “PRO Model is the Service King family committing to our promise of superior customer service and our mission to be the collision repair operator of choice.”