Body Shop Business
News/NABC
ago

Service King Memphis Teammates Restore Vehicle for Domestic Violence Survivor

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Cole’s Collision Centers Now Certified for Jaguar and Land Rover Aluminum Repair

Snap-on Adds ZEUS Training Solutions Videos to Website

Service King Memphis Teammates Restore Vehicle for Domestic Violence Survivor

3M Partners with 2017 Military Bowl to Honor America’s Military Men and Women

Insurance Auto Auctions Announces Relocation, Expansion of Mississippi Branches

Nippon Paint Makes Bid to Buy Axalta

Columbus, Ohio, TV News Investigator Looks at Vehicle Scanning

One-Man Russian Body Shop Repairs Collision-Damaged Vehicles on YouTube – And People Are Watching

Axalta, AkzoNobel Drop ‘Merger-of-Equals’ Talks

Auto Body Consolidators Will Keep Growing: Romans Group Report

Service King Collision Repair Centers, in conjunction with State Farm, helped to make the holiday season bright for a local domestic violence survivor with the gift of a fully restored 2007 Chevrolet Impala. The emotional presentation took place at Service King’s local Memphis repair center as technicians who volunteered time, labor and weekends handed over the keys to the restored vehicle to Gladys Mulkey and her children.

“The Service King family is honored to come together in support of Gladys and hand over the keys to her family this holiday season,” said Patrick Matthews, Service King market director. “The gift of reliable, personal transportation has the power to transform lives. It’s our sincere hope this gift provides just that.”

With the car, Gladys will be able to take one step further in her and her family’s effort to start a new life after fleeing from an abusive relationship. The new vehicle owner will also have the opportunity to look for a better job and transport her children to after-school activities and doctor appointments.

The NABC Recycled Rides program brings together collision repairers, insurance companies, local businesses and non-profit organizations to restore and donate vehicles for deserving individuals and families in need. Service King is a longtime partner in the initiative. Thursday’s giveaway is just one of several vehicles the company has given away this year to families across the country.

Show Full Article