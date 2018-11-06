Service King Opens 16th Arizona Repair Center

Service King Collision Repair Centers announced the company has officially opened its 16th Arizona repair center. The new facility, located in Goodyear, Ariz., continues Service King’s ongoing national growth strategy and strategic expansion.

With more than 22,000 total square feet, the brand-new facility hosts approximately 17,000 square feet of production space.

“We are proud to continue our steady growth across the state of Arizona as we expand our roster in Goodyear,” said Ryan Downs, vice president of operations for Service King. “We look forward to creating a best-in-class experience for our customers and insurance partners with the superior quality and service The Service King Promise is founded upon.”

Service King, with more than 40 years of experience in the industry, now operates locations in 24 states across the U.S. The organization provides high-quality repairs to all makes and models on the road while backing its work with a written lifetime warranty.