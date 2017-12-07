Service King Opens 23rd Houston Location

Service King announced the opening of a new Houston location, its 23rd in the Houston area.

The repair center, at 8943 Gulf Frwy., officially opened on Dec. 6.

With the new repair center, Service King now has 334 locations in 24 states. The Richardson, Texas-based company opened its first Houston location in 2008.

“This is another proud step in our continuous growth across the Houston community,” said Justin Regan, Service King’s Houston market vice president. “We are certainly proud of this new location and look forward to providing our longtime Houston customers and business partners with an expanded lineup of high-quality collision repair centers.”

The 27,000-square-foot facility provides Service King the additional capacity to repair about 200 vehicles per month, and will employ about 35 people.