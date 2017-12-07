Body Shop Business
Business/Service King
ago

Service King Opens 23rd Houston Location

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

CCC Launches Connected-Data Exchange

H&V Collision Center Earns Certification for Ford Aluminum Repairs

Fix Auto USA Announces New Southern California Location

Indiana Autobody Association Donates $500 to Hoosier Hills Career Center

Service King Opens 23rd Houston Location

Antitrust Suit Contends GEICO Scheme Left Consumers with Unsafe Cars

Parker Auto Body Featured in Louisiana TV News Piece on Photo Estimating

N.Y. Body Shop Files Lawsuit Against Mercedes-Benz Dealer

Nippon Paint Makes Bid to Buy Axalta

Columbus, Ohio, TV News Investigator Looks at Vehicle Scanning

Service King logo

Service King announced the opening of a new Houston location, its 23rd in the Houston area.

The repair center, at 8943 Gulf Frwy., officially opened on Dec. 6.

With the new repair center, Service King now has 334 locations in 24 states. The Richardson, Texas-based company opened its first Houston location in 2008.

“This is another proud step in our continuous growth across the Houston community,” said Justin Regan, Service King’s Houston market vice president. “We are certainly proud of this new location and look forward to providing our longtime Houston customers and business partners with an expanded lineup of high-quality collision repair centers.”

The 27,000-square-foot facility provides Service King the additional capacity to repair about 200 vehicles per month, and will employ about 35 people.