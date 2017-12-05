Body Shop Business
Service King Opens 36th Dallas-Fort Worth Repair Center

Service King announced the opening of its 36th Dallas Fort-Worth location, at 1780 E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall, Texas.

“This is another proud moment for the Service King family as we open the doors to a brand new facility in our home market,” said Dan Michaelis, Service King regional vice president. “We’re proud of our rich history in the Dallas-Fort Worth community and look forward to building upon that with this new repair center. Today, customers and business partners have more choices than ever before for high-quality repairs backed by the Service King promise.”

The new 16,000-square-foot location, which officially broke ground in March, opened for business Dec. 4 and will employ up to 25 teammates.

Service King’s Rockwall repair center marks the company’s second new construction project to open in Dallas-Fort Worth in the last year, following the 2016 opening of its location in The Colony, Texas.

Service King now operates 333 locations in 24 states.

