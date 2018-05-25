Body Shop Business
Service King Opens 38th Collision Repair Facility in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

Service King announced the opening of its 38th location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The new 20,000-square-foot facility is located along the rapidly growing Highway 380 corridor at 27710 E. University Dr. in Little Elm, Texas.

With the announcement, Service King now operates 338 collision repair centers in 24 states across the United States.

“This is another exciting step forward in Service King’s mission to be the collision repair operator of choice for our customers and valued business partners,” said Jason Peel, service king vice president of operations. “The DFW community has been our home for more than 40 years, and we look forward to the added convenience this new location brings to our longtime customers in Little Elm and the surrounding areas.”

Service King has provided collision repair service backed by a written lifetime warranty to customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth market since 1976. The Dallas Business Journal has recognized Service King as one of the region’s best places to work for 15 consecutive years.

