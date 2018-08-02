Service King Opens 40th Dallas-Fort Worth Repair Center

Service King Collision Repair Centers announced the company has officially opened a brand-new 22,000-square-foot facility in the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex, which is its 40th repair center in that area.

“This is another proud moment for the Service King family as we stride forward in our continued strategic expansion across our home market,” said Jason Peel, Service King market vice president. “With a rich history in the community that spans over 40 years, we are excited to offer our customers and business partners with yet another convenient location for a best-in-class collision repair experience in the DFW area.”

The organization serves customers at locations in 24 states nationwide. The company has also been recognized as one of DFW’s Best Places to Work for 15 straight years by the Dallas Business Journal.