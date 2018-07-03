Body Shop Business
Service King Opens Doors to 39th Dallas-Fort Worth Repair Center

Service King Collision Repair Centers has announced the opening of its 39th Dallas-Fort Worth location. The brand-new 22,000 square-foot facility marks Service King’s fifth new location, and second in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, to open since the start of 2018.

“This is yet another exciting step in Service King’s continued commitment to meet the growing demands for high-quality collision repair service in the DFW Metroplex,” said Jason Peel, Service King vice president of operations. “We’re proud of our 42-year history serving customers and business partners across our home market, and look forward to the elevated level of service this new location will provide.”

Service King operates 339 total locations in 24 states across the U.S. The company has been recognized as one of DFW’s Best Places to Work for 15 straight years by the Dallas Business Journal.

