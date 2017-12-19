Body Shop Business
Service King Opens Non-Drive Collision Repair Center in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

Service King announced the opening of its 37th Dallas-Fort Worth location.

The announcement marks Service King’s second Dallas-Fort Worth location to open in the last two weeks.

The new 98,000-square-foot collision repair center, located at 1910 Crown Dr. in Farmers Branch, Texas, will exclusively service vehicles that have sustained significant damage. As a non-drive collision repair center, Service King has staffed the location with experienced and certified technicians specially trained in major damage restoration.

“The Service King family is extremely proud of our long history of serving the Dallas-Fort Worth community with a best-in-class collision repair experience,” said Shawn Dyer, Service King market vice president for Dallas-Fort Worth. “We look forward to providing our business partners this elevated level of specialized collision repair service across the market. It is yet another step forward in Service King’s mission to be the collision repair operator of choice.”

Service King now operates 335 collision repair centers in 24 states. Service King Collision Repair Centers service all makes and models of vehicles on the road.

