Service King Opens Repair Center in Little Rock, Ark.

Service King announced the opening of a new location in Little Rock, Ark.

With the new repair center, Service King now has seven locations in Arkansas and 331 stores in 24 states across the United States.

“This is a proud moment for the Service King family as we open the doors to this great facility in the heart of Little Rock,” said Patrick Matthews, Service King market director for Central Arkansas. “We look forward to providing local customers and insurance partners with a best-in-class collision repair service and experience.”

The 19,000-square-foot facility, formerly a Mercedes Benz dealership, will employ about 30 people. The repair center provides the capacity to repair about 125 vehicles per month.