Body Shop Business
Consolidators/Service King
ago

Service King Opens Repair Center in Little Rock, Ark.

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Raybuck Auto Body Parts Acquires Henry’s Automotive Warehouse

Long Island MSO Donates $4,000 to National Breast Cancer Foundation

Service King Opens Repair Center in Little Rock, Ark.

BodyShop Business on Holiday

BASF Customer Andrew Lee, Driven to Cure Receive State of Maryland Award

Autotech Collision Service TV Commercial Educates Consumers About DRPs

AkzoNobel, Axalta Mulling ‘Merger of Equals’

Antitrust Suit Contends GEICO Scheme Left Consumers with Unsafe Cars

Parker Auto Body Featured in Louisiana TV News Piece on Photo Estimating

N.Y. Body Shop Files Lawsuit Against Mercedes-Benz Dealer

Service King announced the opening of a new location in Little Rock, Ark.

With the new repair center, Service King now has seven locations in Arkansas and 331 stores in 24 states across the United States.

“This is a proud moment for the Service King family as we open the doors to this great facility in the heart of Little Rock,” said Patrick Matthews, Service King market director for Central Arkansas. “We look forward to providing local customers and insurance partners with a best-in-class collision repair service and experience.”

The 19,000-square-foot facility, formerly a Mercedes Benz dealership, will employ about 30 people. The repair center provides the capacity to repair about 125 vehicles per month.

Show Full Article