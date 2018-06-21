Service King Presents Two Families with Recycled Rides

Service King Collision Repair Centers, in partnership with GEICO and Enterprise-Rent-A-Car, has donated two newly refurbished vehicles to a pair of local Seattle families in need.

Local employees from the three companies worked together as part of the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program to help U.S. Army veteran Leon Swain and the family of Micah and Cameron Cortez. Both families have experienced homelessness and have expressed a great need for more reliable transportation. On Thursday, the Swain and Cortez families were officially presented the keys to a 2016 Toyota Corolla and a 2015 Honda Accord as part of a ceremonial presentation at GEICO’s Renton office.

“When we heard the stories of these two families, our teammates immediately looked for ways to help,” said Brian Cronk, Service King Market vice president. “The passion of our teammates to reach out a helping hand and volunteer their time and expertise to get both vehicles ready in time for the presentation represents the true mission of our company to give back. It’s our hope both vehicles make a lasting positive impact for both the Swain and Cortez families.”

The two vehicles were donated by GEICO and fully restored to like-new condition by the teammates and technicians at Service King Collision Repair Centers.

Swain is a 29-year Army veteran with a family of four. Prior to Thursday’s donation, Swain was in dire need of a reliable vehicle to transport his children to school and himself to his work. His family recently spent four months living out of their previous unreliable vehicle before receiving housing assistance from a local organization.

The Cortez family also faced periods of homelessness but recently moved into a rental home in Spokane. Michah Cortez works 12-hour shifts four days a week to provide for his family and their youngest son, who has been diagnosed with Bilateral Retinoblastoma, a rare form of eye cancer. The family previously had just one vehicle that they used for both trips to treatment and Micah’s job.

Service King, GEICO and Enterprise Rent-a-Car are all longtime partners of the NABC Recycled Rides Program.