Service King President Jeff McFadden Set to Appear on International Stage

Service King Collision Repair Centers President Jeff McFadden is set to take the international stage on Wednesday, June 14 at the International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) Global Summit in Madrid, Spain.

Joined at the summit by Service King CEO Chris Abraham, McFadden will deliver a presentation titled, “Apprentices and the Skills Gap.” The address will outline Service King’s Apprentice Development Program, which has provided careers to aspiring young repair technicians across the U.S. The Apprentice Development Program is the fulfillment of a longtime vision held by Abraham, who sought to develop a program that would positively impact and develop young technicians in the industry.

McFadden is in his fifth year as Service King’s president. In the role, he has helped guide the organization through a rapid national growth initiative. Today, Service King operates as one of the largest collision repair providers in the U.S. with more than 320 repair centers in 24 states across the country.

Service King’s Apprentice Development Program officially launched in 2015 as an effort to help inspire and equip repair technicians for successful careers in the collision repair industry.

Today, the program has more than doubled in size with 84 active apprentices and has successfully graduated nearly 50 technicians into the workforce. CBS News and several industry outlets have featured the program for its creative approach to attracting young talent to the collision repair industry.

The IBIS Global Summit is the largest event of its kind sponsored by the International Bodyshop Symposium. More than 300 delegates from the industry are expected to attend the event.