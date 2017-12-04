Service King Raises $125,000 for Dallas-Fort Worth Charities Ahead of Holiday Season

For 23 years, Service King Collision Repair Centers and its Dallas-Fort Worth teammates have welcomed the fall with its annual DFW Charity Golf Tournament. This year, the tradition continued as 375 golfers hit the links on Oct. 16 to raise $125,000 for local nonprofit organizations ahead of the holiday season.

On Dec. 1, Service King teammates presented a $75,000 check to representatives and families from Heroes for Children as the primary beneficiary of the event. Service King will go on to support additional local charity organizations throughout the holiday season with remaining proceeds raised from the tournament, including Interfaith Family Services, The Samaritan Inn and more.

“Heroes for Children is honored to be the beneficiary of this year’s Service King DFW Charity Golf Tournament,” said Larissa Linton, executive director and co-founder of Heroes for Children. “The funds raised will enable Heroes for Children to continue our mission of providing financial and social assistance to families across Texas who have a child battling cancer. Thank you to the team at Service King for being a hero to so many families with a child battling cancer.”

Through the support of donors and partners, Heroes for Children provides weekly assistance to families in need including rent, mortgage, utilities, transportation costs and funerals.

“The DFW Service King Charity Golf Tournament continues to serve as a core component of our mission to support our local communities and the organizations that make them great,” said Jeff McFadden, Service King president. “It’s a privilege to join hands with the wonderful people from Heroes for Children that truly do life-changing work for those who need it most. It’s our hope the funds raised from this tournament helps to further their mission and provide hope to families across North Texas in the process.”

The Service King Cares program, which functions as Service King’s community outreach initiative, exists to positively impact people, organizations and causes for the greater good of local communities. The DFW Charity Golf Tournament continues to support that mission annually.

“The DFW Charity Golf Tournament is a shining symbol of our teammates and local business partners’ eagerness to serve those who need it most,” said Christine Barry, Service King regional business development manager. “We couldn’t be more inspired by the generosity of those who took part in making this tournament a success. We sincerely hope the proceeds raised will go towards spreading hope this holiday season.”

In 2016 alone, Service King Cares, through numerous golf tournaments and events, contributed more than $750,000 to local nonprofit organizations across the United States.

Service King was founded in in 1976 in Dallas. Today, the company operates 35 locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area and 331 total repair centers in 24 states.