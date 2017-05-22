Service King Receives Hermes Creative Award for Website

Service King recently earned recognition for creative excellence as a winner of the annual Hermes Creative Awards.

Service King’s website, designed in collaboration with New York City-based digital marketing agency Blue Fountain Media, received honors in the Business to Consumer category.

Service King describes its website as a “content-rich, fully immersive and responsive site [that] provides consumers with an intuitive yet simple avenue to locate and schedule appointments at any of the company’s more than 300 high-quality collision repair centers.”

The website uses photos featuring Service King employees from repair centers across the United States “in a deliberate attempt to humanize both the collision repair industry and the brand,” the company said.

“The core of the Service King promise is providing customers a best-in-class experience, both at our repair centers and during their online engagement with the brand,” said Danny Briones, Service King senior director of marketing and advertising. “Consumers continue to rely heavily on a digital interaction with businesses, so we made it a priority to deliver an experience that simplified the repair process in a way that also tells the Service King story.”

The Hermes Awards is an international competition featuring entrants in concept, writing and design from corporate marketing and communications departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, graphic design shops, production companies, Web and digital creators and freelancers.

“We wanted to reflect Service King’s ‘can-do’ attitude to customer service and the company’s meticulous repair process through the website’s structure, content and look and feel,” said Seb Lyner, Blue Fountain media client partner. “We chose to feature actual front-office staff and technicians as they are the everyday heroes that ensure customers’ cars are restored to their pre-accident condition, and who look after customers during what can be a stressful time.”

The Service King website includes content that describes and visualizes the collision repair process from vehicle drop-off to delivery. It also features in-depth content illustrating the company’s history, leadership and core values and provides automotive safety tips for motorists.

