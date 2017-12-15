Service King Collision Repair Centers announced it collaborated with Horace Mann and Copart USA to donate a 2017 Toyota 4Runner SUV to the Irving Independent School District’s 9-12 Schools and Student Support Services division in Texas.

“We are so grateful for the partnership of Horace Mann,” said Irving ISD Superintendent Jose L. Parra, Ed.D. “Their generosity will strengthen our ability to support student programs and provide off-site assistance to families in need. With this donation, our staff will have another resource to utilize without the worry of costs often associated with buses and personal transportation.”

Horace Mann is the largest national multiline insurance company whose primary focus is educators’ financial needs and helping educators find savings in their current budget to redirect to their retirement funds.

“As a company committed to helping educators protect what they have today and prepare for a successful tomorrow, this donation fits right in with what we are all about,” said Allan Robinson, senior vice president, Field Operations & Sales Management. “Working with Service King Collision, Copart USA and Irving Independent School District, we’ve donated an SUV to help the district reach out to families who need assistance, making sure they have access to the resources they need.”

District staff will use the SUV to transport small student groups for extracurricular activities and to reach students and families affected by crises and homelessness.