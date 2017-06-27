Service King Releases Latest ‘Trusted Collision Repair’ Advertising Campaign

Service King announced the upcoming release of its latest advertising campaign with a new 30-second digital broadcast spot.

The piece, set to begin running in markets across the United States in July, continues the company’s campaign messaging of “Trusted Collision Repair” and features local Service King teammates. It will appear on several digital platforms and devices including Digital TV programming, YouTube and promoted social media posts.

The spot was filmed in a single day at Service King’s Malvern, Pa., repair center, giving viewers an up-close look at the intricacies of the collision repair process.

“The repair cycle is something consumers rarely have the opportunity to witness,” said Danny Briones, Service King senior director of advertising. “We take deep pride in the skill of our expert repair technicians and chose to use this opportunity to showcase their talent. The Service King experience is about providing our customers a best-in-class repair, and highlighting the intricacies of the repair process helps to illustrate just that.”

Service King partnered with its agency of record, Blue Fountain Media, to produce the video. The release comes shortly after Service King and Blue Fountain Media together were recognized for their efforts in designing and launching Service King’s overhauled website. The website won Gold from the renowned Hermes Creative Awards in the Business-to-Consumer Website category.

Service King and Blue Fountain Media also teamed up to produce a 30-second radio spot for Super Bowl 50, featuring nine-year U.S. Army veteran and Service King teammate Jeremiah Kuehl. The spot, which promoted Service King’s Mission 2 Hire initiative, won the Westwood One Media Super Bowl Sound Awards as voted upon by listeners across the nation.