Service King Welcomes 200th Veteran as Part of Mission 2 Hire

Service King Collision Repair Centers announced another milestone in its ongoing Mission 2 Hire initiative. Since its launch in May 2015, Service King has welcomed a rapid influx of U.S. Armed Forces veterans and spouses to its workforce. Now, that number has officially eclipsed 200 hires from across the country.

With the announcement, Mission 2 Hire is officially on pace to surpass its goal of welcoming 500 veterans and military spouses to the Service King family in just five years.

“The entire Service King family is honored to continue opening our doors to military veterans and their families,” said Jeff McFadden, Service King president. “The Service King DNA is rich with military veteran leadership from inside our repair centers to the executive level. In just two years, we’ve seen the tremendous positive impacts in both the lives of our new teammates and the entire Service King organization through the bolstered efforts of Mission 2 Hire.”

Military veterans and spouses interested in learning more about careers at Service King are encouraged to visit Mission2Hire.careers. The specially built website provides a detailed overview of available positions at Service King and even features a “skills matcher” to pair veterans with careers that fit their skill set.

“The Mission 2 Hire initiative is a proud statement by our team,” said Jason Peel, an eight-year veteran of the U.S. Army and market vice president for Service King. “We’ve seen such a tremendous positive impact on our company because of the leadership, experience and distinct skill set that our military veterans continue to infuse. We look forward to growing that across our company and continuing to reach out to veterans across the country with lucrative career opportunities at Service King.”

In addition to Mission 2 Hire, Service King is also an official partner with the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. The program, which is backed by the U.S. Department of Defense, is a partnership among leading U.S. businesses to actively connect military spouses with career opportunities at hundreds of companies across the country.

Service King has promoted Mission 2 Hire on various platforms, including an award-winning broadcast piece during Super Bowl 50 and at the recent Veterans Initiative Summit in New York.