Service King Welcomes 32 Apprentice Technicians to Apprentice Development Program

Service King announced that 32 apprentice technicians recently joined their organization this week as the company further expanded the reach of its Apprentice Development Program. Service King officials celebrated “Signing Days” for its newest teammates as the training and development program officially expanded to a roster of 115 active apprentices at 32 different repair centers across the U.S.

The Apprentice Development Program, which has more than doubled in size since its launch in 2015, provides aspiring auto body repair technicians a 52-week hands-on training program inside Service King repair centers. Each class is intentionally capped at four apprentices, features a detailed curriculum and fosters a focused learning environment alongside a dedicated Service King apprentice supervisor.

“We are thrilled at the continued success and growth of this unique program,” said Tyra Bremer, Service King vice president for talent development. “The Apprentice Development Program, we believe, is a creative response to the demand for highly-skilled and highly-motivated technicians across the collision repair industry. We have seen tremendous feedback from the first graduates of the Service King Apprentice Development Program and look forward to the impact the program continues to make in the lives of aspiring technicians across the U.S.”

Service King’s official Signing Days took place the week of Feb. 20 at Service King locations in Houston, including UTI’s campus, Dallas, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.), Seattle, Las Vegas, Chicago and Bryant (Ark.).