Service King welcomed 34 technicians to its Apprentice Development Program, at seven elaborate signing-day events held across the country.

The events signaled the start of a hands-on, 52-week paid training program designed to prepare aspiring technicians for a successful career at Service King and in the collision repair field, the company said.

Service King’s apprentice program has more than doubled in size since its unveiling in 2015, with 40-plus programs underway in 16 states across the country, according to the company.

The latest signing day came less than a week after the White House and President Trump signed an executive order aimed at expanding apprenticeships and vocational training programs in the U.S.

“The entire Service King family is thrilled to welcome our latest signing class to the Apprentice Development Program,” said Tyra Bremer, Service King vice president of Talent Development. “This is an exciting step in their careers and we look forward to providing a challenging, hands-on path towards rewarding careers at Service King.”

The events took place in Fort Worth, Texas; Chicago; Denver; Pasadena, Calif.; Santa Clara, Calif.; Columbus, Ohio; and Charlotte.

We're proud to have officially welcomed 34 new apprentices to our Apprentice Development Program. Learn more here: https://t.co/RY5jXHcY3S? pic.twitter.com/2ViNXyp6ej — Service King (@Service_King) June 20, 2017

Service King’s apprenticeship program provides personalized instruction and training to technicians by capping individual programs at fewer than five apprentices per supervisor. Each class is immersed in a detailed, progressive curriculum that fosters a focused learning environment allowing apprentice technicians to master each element of the collision repair process.

All learning takes place in the live setting of a Service King collision repair center.

Aspiring technicians interested in joining the program can visit ServiceKing.com/careers to connect with a representative from the Service King recruiting team.

Richardson, Texas-based Service King operates 324 repair centers in 24 states across the United States.