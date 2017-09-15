Service King Welcomes 37 Technicians to Apprenticeship Program

Service King Collision Repair Centers recently welcomed the latest class of technicians to its apprenticeship program.

In total, 37 aspiring technicians took part in celebratory “Signing Day” events at 10 different Service King locations across the United States.

With the influx of young talent, Service King’s program has grown to more than 160 technicians in active apprenticeships across the nation. The program officially launched in 2015 and already has graduated more than 60 technicians into the Service King workforce while more than doubling in overall size during that time, according to the company.

“The Apprentice Development Program continues to be an inspiration for our entire organization as we welcome another eager class of aspiring technicians to our locations across the country,” said Tyra Bremer, Service King vice president of talent development. “The program is built to equip each apprentice for a rewarding and successful career at Service King, and we look forward to providing an engaging, hands-on path to achieve just that.”

Service King’s Signing Day events signaled the official start of a hands-on 52-week paid training program engineered to prepare aspiring technicians for a successful career at Service King. During the program, apprentice technicians receive personal instruction and training inside Service King repair centers across the nation. The program is backed by a proprietary I-CAR-certified curriculum developed by Service King officials.

Aspiring technicians interested in joining the apprenticeship program can visit ServiceKing.com/careers to connect with a representative from the Service King recruiting team.

Richardson, Texas-based Service King operates 330 repair centers in 24 states across the United States.