Service King’s Chicago Teammates Contribute $45,700 to Angels on Assignment

Service King, with the help of its local Chicago teammates, recently presented a $45,700 donation to Angels on Assignment as part of the company’s ongoing Service King Cares initiative.

Angels on Assignment is a Crete, Ill.-based nonprofit supporting families facing serious medical issues by providing financial assistance, transportation and sponsoring “Fun Days” to provide emotional support.

The donation was made possible through funds raised at Service King’s second-annual Chicago Charity Golf Tournament, which attracted about 140 golfers from around the community.

“Angels on Assignment is overwhelmed by the generosity of Service King,” said Cheryl Albrech, Angels on Assignment president. “Their contribution will help at least nine families in our area. This will allow us to increase the number of families we help in a year.”

Service King’s annual Chicago Charity Golf Tournament has directly benefitted Angels on Assignment in back-to-back outings, totaling more than $70,000 in support of the organization.

“The Service King family and Service King Cares initiative is driven to join hands with those in our local communities who truly make an impact,” said Randy Jenkins, Service King market director. “Angels on Assignment certainly touches the lives of those who need it most across the Chicagoland area. It’s our hope this small token of our appreciation continues to fuel Angels on Assignment and its inspiring mission.”

Through its Service King Cares initiative, the organization in 2016 contributed more than $750,000 to nearly 100 different nonprofit organizations.