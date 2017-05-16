Service King’s Houston Teammates Raise $45,000 for The Arbor School

Service King Collision Repair Centers announced that its teammates raised $45,000 for The Arbor School as part of the collision repair organization’s 7th Annual Houston Charity Golf Tournament. The official check presentation was made earlier this month after more than 140 golfers participated and supported the annual tournament hosted at The Woodlands Country Club.

Service King has now partnered with The Arbor School for three consecutive years as the primary beneficiary of its charity golf tournament. In total, the partnership has resulted in $135,000 in contributions to the school and its educational programs that directly support children with all forms of developmental disabilities across the Houston area.

“For the last three years, Service King has been more than just a source of financial support for The Arbor School,” said JuliAnna Jelinek, executive director of The Arbor School. “They have become partners in our mission and friends to our community. The Arbor School is so blessed to be on the receiving end of Service King’s efforts, and we could not be more thankful for the $45,000 gift that is helping us give more students with special needs the educational home they need and deserve.”

The Arbor School, founded in 1988, is a one-of-a-kind program in Houston providing intensive educational programs that change the lives of children through intervention and individualized support.

“Supporting our local communities and the great people at The Arbor School is fundamental to the Service King way,” said Steve Sikes, Service King vice president of business development. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner alongside their wonderful staff. It’s our hope proceeds from this tournament go a long way in supporting The Arbor School’s incredible programs.”

Added Justin Regan, Service King market vice president for Houston, “This has been a remarkably rewarding partnership for the entire Service King family of Houston teammates. We are thrilled to support their noble cause in the community and look forward to working together in the future to continue to impact the lives of Houston children.”