Service King’s Memphis Teammates Contribute $25,000 to Memphis Fire Fighters Association

Service King’s Memphis, Tenn., associates recently presented a $25,000 check to the Memphis Fire Fighters Association Foundation.

The presentation, part of the Service King Cares initiative, took place at the Germantown Country Club on the heels of Service King’s fourth annual Charity Golf Tournament.

The event drew 170 attendees, who all took to the golf course for a good cause on Oct. 2.

The Memphis Fire Fighters Association Foundation exists to assist charities and activities around the Memphis and Shelby County area on behalf of the men and women of the Memphis Fire Fighters Association, I.A.F.F. Local 1784.

“The Service King family is proud to continue supporting our local community through the Memphis Charity Golf Tournament,” said Scott Ward, Service King vice president of Southern U.S. Operations. “The Memphis Fire Fighters Association Foundation is a phenomenal group that we are proud to support this year. We are thankful for their positive impact in the community, and hope this small token of our appreciation helps to further their mission.”

Service King, which first expanded to the Memphis community in 2012, previously has partnered with and supported House of Grace and Youth Villages through donations from its charity golf tournaments.

