Service King’s ‘Mission 2 Hire’ Program Welcomes 400th Veteran

Service King officially welcomed its 400th U.S. military veteran to the family as part of the organization’s ongoing “Mission 2 Hire” initiative, the company announced.

With the recent milestone, Service King said it remains ahead of its original goal to successfully recruit and hire 500 U.S. Armed Forces veterans and family members in five years.

“This is yet another extremely proud moment in the life of our Mission 2 Hire initiative,” Service King President Jeff McFadden said. “We are always looking for top-tier talent to join our growing team and recognize the intangible qualities that so many U.S. Armed Forces veterans provide. The Mission 2 Hire initiative continues to make a profound impact, not only on the culture of our organization, but in the lives of so many of the veterans that we have hired since launching this program in 2015. We look forward to officially reaching our goal and continuing to connect with our heroes and their families.”

Service King has created a dedicated hiring page for all U.S. military veterans, spouses and family members interested in a career with the company. The page provides a platform to learn more about current opportunities at Service King and connect with the company. It also features a skills matcher that connects prospective candidates with positions based on their military experience.

“At Service King, Mission 2 Hire embodies our unwavering commitment not only to hire veterans but to provide our heroes with a world-class organization to call their professional home,” said Sean Huurman, Service King chief human resources officer. “That entails providing a genuine and irresistible culture complete with comprehensive benefits and a support structure unlike any other in the in collision repair industry. We’re certainly proud to hit this milestone and look forward to welcoming more of our Armed Forces veterans and their family members to the Service King family.”

Since launching in 2015, Service King’s Mission 2 Hire has welcomed former military veterans to the family in the roles of service advisors, auto body technicians and a wide array of administrative and support positions across the company’s more than 330 locations in 24 states. That influx of talent includes representation from all six uniformed service branches to the company’s workforce, according to the company.

Meanwhile, Service King has featured Mission 2 Hire and promoted career opportunities for military veterans in the media throughout the campaign’s lifespan, including an award-winning advertising spot during Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

The 30-second radio spot featured a first-person account by U.S. Army veteran and Service King teammate Jeremiah Kuehl. In the ad, Kuehl recounted his experience of being honorably discharged from the Army after serving overseas, and his transition to a rewarding career at Service King. The ad earned the Westwood One Super Bowl Sound Award for creativity as voted on by listeners of the national broadcast through a comprehensive Neilson consumer study.