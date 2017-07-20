Body Shop Business
Service King’s Tom Burton Recognized as D CEO Magazine Corporate Counsel Awards Finalist

D CEO Magazine recently recognized Tom Burton, Service King’s general counsel, as a finalist for the publication’s annual Corporate Counsel Awards.

The regional business publication named 38 North Texas in-house attorneys as finalists for various categories. D CEO will announce the winners at a banquet this fall and will feature them in an upcoming edition of the magazine.

Burton was recognized in the category of Outstanding General Counsel: Solo.

“This is certainly a well-deserved recognition for Tom,” Service King CEO Chris Abraham said. “He is an esteemed member of our executive team and central to Service King’s continued growth into the nation’s leading collision repair operator. Tom’s insight is second-to-none, and we are immensely grateful he is part of the Service King family.”

Burton has been a member of Service King’s executive team since 2014. Prior to joining Richardson, Texas-based Service King, he served as outside legal counsel for the company as a partner at Strasburger & Price.

Burton has handled the closing of more than 50 Service King acquisitions resulting in the addition of more than 150 locations across the company’s national network, according to Service King. As Service King has grown its footprint across the country, Burton has successfully managed various corporate contracts, real estate matters and acquisitions, the company noted.

Burton’s recognition comes just months after Service King CFO Michelle Frymire was recognized by D CEO as Dallas-Fort Worth’s Outstanding Financial Executive of the Year.

Burton also was a finalist for the Texas General Counsel Forum’s Magna Stella Award for Outstanding Solo General Counsel in 2016.

