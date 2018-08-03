Sherwin-Williams and Valspar to Exhibit as Joint Organization at Automechanika Frankfurt

It has been announced that Sherwin-Williams and Valspar will be exhibiting for the first time as a combined organization at Automechanika Frankfurt, which will be held Sept. 11-15. This development follows Sherwin-Williams’ successful acquisition of Valspar last year, creating the largest coatings company in the world.

“Our displays and representatives will explain why we are better together, with shared resources, technologies and expertise that benefit all,” says Theo Wemmers, executive general manager, Automotive EMEAI. “By creating a partnership for performance, we are achieving great progress in accelerating the growth potential of our partners and customers. In addition to faster innovation, to meet body shop process, color and sustainability needs, our combined resources promise excellent training and closer, more responsive service and support.”

Products to be showcased at the booth include the Valspar premium brands, including DeBeer Refinish and Octoral, as well as the Prospray mid-tier system, VIM industrial system and the Spralac ancillary range.

Visitors will be able to test out the company’s unique online training program, which features bite-sized online training modules on all aspects of vehicle refinishing.

“The theme of our booth will be ‘Mastery of Refinishing,’” said Wineth Malvar, brand and marketing communications manager. “This theme looks to both the past and the future and will bring to life our heritage of over 100 years of experience in vehicle refinishing. In addition, one of our focus will be on digital innovation, and we are excited to bring a virtual reality refinishing experience to the stand.”

To meet the Sherwin-Williams team, and find out what our brands have to offer, visit Hall 11.1 booth C23 at

Messe Frankfurt.