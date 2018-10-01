Sherwin-Williams Announces 2018 SEMA Booth Action

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes has announced all the action that will be happening at its SEMA 2018 booth. With a number of incredible builds, innovative new products, celebrity appearances and live custom art demos, booth no. 11339 in the North Hall is a must-see at this year’s event.

Featured Vehicles

1949 Hudson

This is far from your average 1949 Hudson. Restored by 36-year industry veteran Dave Eckert, the concept behind this build was to bring the 1949 Hudson into 2018. Dave and his team at Eckert’s Rod & Custom in Mollala, Ore., integrated modern-day performance runner handling characteristics with all the mirrored-chrome charm of the original. Eckert and his team reviewed original color specs to select a maroon-and-cream color scheme, utilizing Sherwin-Williams’ new Ultra 9k Waterborne Basecoat System.

1955 Chevrolet Gasser

See what happens when the legendary team at Count’s Kustoms gets their hands-on an authentic 1950s drag racing icon. This 1955 Chevy Gasser features a custom finish designed and painted by Matrix Automotive Finishes Maverick of Color Ryan Evans of Count’s Kustoms, with both Matrix and House of Kolor coatings.

1936 Chevrolet Master Sedan Custom Truck

It’s hard to believe this 93-inch-wide, 750-hp diesel truck with 24-inch semi wheels was built from a 1936 Chevrolet Master Sedan. And that’s exactly what Chad Martin of Chad’s Custom Dreams in Saluda, S.C., was shooting for when the project began two years ago. Finished in a striking neon green gradient with Matrix paints, this true one-off is a can’t miss at SEMA 2018.

Custom Motorcycles

There will be no shortage of custom bikes at the Sherwin-Williams booth this year with Schultz Designz, Vincent Dezigns, NSD Paintwerks, Buckwild and Nichols Paint & Fab each sending a unique build featuring Matrix and House of Kolor finishes.

Product Spotlight: Ultra 9K

Sherwin-Williams introduced the Ultra 9K Waterborne Basecoat System in the summer of 2018, combining productive speed and system design to help shops dramatically increase volume.

The Ultra 9K system has been a quick hit with shops across the country with precise and quick color match, from mixing to spraying, and with an intuitive Color Access Software and Spectrophotometer. Ultra 9K is a compact system featuring 68 toners and a single reducer. Thousands of colors reflecting the latest OEM color styling trends, including pearls and metallics, are achievable with outstanding results.

Matrix Mavericks of Color

Matrix will introduce the 2019 Mavericks of Color, a campaign designed to showcase refinish innovators representing the leading edge of the industry.

Industry-Leading Services

The 2018 SEMA show will also highlight Sherwin-Williams’ popular business-building programs, including: Impact Assessments; the EcoLean Workshop Series; Collision Repair Design Service (CRDS); Vision Groups; and Managed Collision Repair Training.

And more!

The Sherwin-Williams booth will feature exciting news from House of Kolor and USC, regular live custom art demos, celebrity appearances and giveaways throughout the week.

Sherwin-Williams SCRS Repair Driver Education Series

Industry-leading consultants Lee Rush and Mike Lanza will host sessions designed to help shops improve business and increase productivity:

Visually Managed Collision Repair

Presenter: Lee V. Rush, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes

When: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Where: Upper North Hall, Room N233

Register Here

2025 The Millennial Takeover – How to Find, Train and Pay Qualified People

Presenter: Mike Lanza, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes

When: Monday, Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Upper North Hall, Room N233

Register Here