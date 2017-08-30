Sherwin-Williams Announces Fourth-Quarter Training Schedule

Sherwin Williams Automotive Finishes has announced its 2017 fourth-quarter training schedule.

Courses held at training centers nationwide provide participants with a combination of classroom, online interactive and hands-on instruction.

The curriculum is designed to teach shop owners, managers and technicians about cutting-edge best practices for utilizing systems, maximizing profits and increasing productivity, according to the Cleveland-based company.

“Helping talented people get even better is a major part of who we are at Sherwin-Williams,” says Rod Habel, Sherwin-Williams director of training operations. “There is always another level of efficiency to achieve and always a new innovation waiting to be capitalized on. So we build a regular curriculum to connect collision repair professionals with the latest tech and best practices the industry has to offer.”

The fourth-quarter offering continues the training focus on color adjustment and blending, Sherwin-Williams said. The class content covers a combination of procedures, theory and application for practical shop experience and for refinish technicians and paint specialists to learn about new product updates and maximizing color application.

All participants will receive personal safety equipment, as well as product and color training materials for use and future reference.

2017 Fourth-Quarter Training Schedule

Training Center Date Course Description Days Atlanta Oct. 31 3-Day Painter Certification 3 Atlanta Dec. 12 3-Day Color Adjustment and Blending 3 Chicago Nov. 6 2-Day Painter Certification 2 Chicago Nov. 8 2-Day Color Adjustment and Blending 2 Chicago Dec. 18 2-Day Painter Certification 2 Dallas Oct. 2 3-Day Painter Certification Class 3 Dallas Oct. 9 3-Day Color Adjustment and Blending Class 3 Dallas Dec. 12 Advanced Painter Certification Class 2 Philadelphia Oct. 3 2-Day AWX Performance Plus Waterborne Painter Certification 2 Philadelphia Oct. 10 2-Day AWX Performance Plus Waterborne Painter Certification 2 Philadelphia Oct. 12 Color Match Simplicity 1 Philadelphia Oct. 31 3-Day Painter Certification Class 3 Philadelphia Nov. 28 3-Day Painter Certification Class 3 Reno Nov. 6 2-Day AWX Performance Plus Waterborne Painter Certification 2 Reno Nov. 8 2-Day Color Adjustment and Blending 2 Reno Nov. 14 Advanced Painter Certification Class (AWX Only) 2

Other courses being taught by Sherwin-Williams professionals during the fourth quarter include:

Painter certification

Color adjustment and blending

AWX Performance Plus Waterborne Refinish System

For more information about Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes courses, visit the training section at www.sherwin-automotive.com/refinish/training-support/ or call (800) SWULTRA ([800] 798-5872).