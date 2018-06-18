Sherwin-Williams Announces Third Quarter Automotive Finishes Training

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes has announced a new comprehensive set of training opportunities for the third quarter of 2018. The courses will be held at training centers across the country and are designed to provide collision repair industry professionals at every experience level with skills for utilizing systems, maximizing profits and increasing productivity.

“Technologies and best practices are constantly evolving in our marketplace,” said Rod Habel, director of training operations for Sherwin-Williams. “Learning in a hands-on setting how to mix and apply the latest waterborne and low-VOC solvent systems is a constant need for industry professionals, and it is the most effective way to help reduce cycle time and produce quality refinish and repair results.”

The Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes training program provides participants with a combination of classroom, online interactive and hands-on instruction. Courses taught by Sherwin-Williams professionals during the third quarter of 2018 include:

Ultra 9K Painter Certification

Painter Certification

Color Adjustment and Blending

ATX Refinish System Painter Certification

Further details regarding the 2018 third quarter schedule for training centers, dates, specific course descriptions and locations are listed below:

For more information about Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes courses, visit www.sherwin-automotive.com/refinish/training-support/ or call 1-800-SWULTRA (1-800-798-5872).