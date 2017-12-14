Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Announces 2018 First-Quarter Training Schedule

Sherwin Williams Automotive Finishes has announced its 2018 first-quarter training schedule.

Held at training centers across the country, the courses provide participants with a combination of classroom, online interactive and hands-on instruction.

The curriculum is designed to provide collision repair industry professionals advanced knowledge in their field. Shop owners, managers and technicians will learn about cutting-edge best practices for utilizing systems, maximizing profits and increasing productivity, according to Cleveland-based Sherwin-Williams.

“The pace of innovation in this industry demands a continual commitment to education,” says Rod Habel, Sherwin-Williams director of training operations. “At Sherwin-Williams, we are proud to help talented professionals stay on top of their game and on the leading edge of the industry.”

Sherwin-Williams recently completed a new training facility in Havertown, Pa., that will host four two-day sessions. The location of the new facility – five miles west of Philadelphia – was selected for its easy accessibility for East Coast- and mid-Atlantic-based participants.

The first quarter’s offering continues the training focus on color adjustment and blending. The class content covers a combination of procedures, theory and application for practical shop experience and for refinish technicians and paint specialists to learn about new product updates and maximizing color application.

All participants will receive personal safety equipment, as well as product and color training materials for use and future reference.

Courses taught by Sherwin-Williams professionals during the first quarter of 2018 include:

Painter Certification

Color Adjustment and Blending

ATX Refinish System Painter Certification

Fleet CFR (commercial fleet refinishing)

Further details regarding the 2018 first-quarter schedule are listed below:

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes 2018 First-Quarter Training Schedule

Training Center

Date Description Days Atlanta 3/7/2018 Painter Certification 2 Chicago 1/15/2018 Painter Certification 2 Chicago 1/17/2018 Color Adjustment and Blending 2 Chicago 2/12/2018 Fleet CFR 3 Dallas 1/8/2018 Painter Certification 3 Dallas 2/12/2018 Painter Certification 2 Dallas 2/14/2018 Color Adjustment and Blending 2 Philadelphia 1/22/2018 Painter Certification 2 Philadelphia 1/24/2018 Advanced Painter Certification 2 Fredericksburg, Md. 2/12/2018 Painter Certification 2 Fredericksburg, Md. 2/14/2018 ATX Refinish System Painter Certification 2 Philadelphia 3/12/2018 Painter Certification 2 Philadelphia 3/14/2018 ATX Refinish System Painter Certification 2 Fredericksburg, Md. 3/21/2018 Painter Certification 2

For more information about Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes courses, visit its training section at www.sherwin-automotive.com/refinish/training-support/ or call 1-800-SWULTRA (1-800-798-5872).