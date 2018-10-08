Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Announces 2018 SEMA Show Celebrity Booth Appearances

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced it will be hosting some of the industry’s most trusted and popular automotive refinish professionals and TV personalities at SEMA this year to meet fans and sign autographs.

Fan favorites Ryan Evans, Lonny Speer and Mike Henry of Count’s Kustoms, a Las Vegas hot rod and chopper customization and restoration shop, will appear at the Sherwin-Williams booth (no. 11339, North Hall) on Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m PDT. Count’s Kustoms has depended on the Matrix Automotive Finishes products for everything from color to clear for more than 15 years, transforming classic vehicles into one-of-a-kind works of art.

The stars of Iron Resurrection – Joe and Amanda Martin, painter Javier “Shorty” Ponce and members of their team at Martin Bros. Customs – will visit the Sherwin-Williams booth on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PDT. Through creative, unique builds like those showcased on Iron Resurrection, the Martin Bros. team, which uses House of Kolor products to bring their builds to life on the hit show, has developed a strong following.

Matrix 2018 Maverick of Color and star of Wrench’d Justin Nichols will visit the Sherwin-Williams booth on Thursday, Nov. 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nichols is the owner of Nichols Paint & Fab, where he and his team create elaborate custom builds utilizing Matrix. Nichols will unveil a custom-built motorcycle at the Sherwin-Williams booth.

“We’re thrilled to host a truly impressive lineup of guests this year, each of whom embody the artistry and craftsmanship House of Kolor, Matrix and all the Sherwin-Williams brands represent,” said Rob Mowson, vice president, marketing, Automotive, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes.

For more information on Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, visit sherwin-automotive.com.