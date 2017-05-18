Body Shop Business
Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Announces Advanced Painter I-CAR Certification Training Course

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced it is building upon its commitment to providing first-class training to collision repair professionals with an expanded Advanced Painter Certification course. The course is designed to provide participants with state-of-the-industry expertise on OE color trends and innovations.

“Unique OEM colors and specialty finishes change each year, so this class is built to adapt,” said Rod Habel, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes director of training operations. “We regularly see the introduction of new OE metallics and specialty colors that are difficult to match for some technicians in the field. Our goal is to help painters rise to the challenge through classes like this.”

Through a combination of classroom, web and hands-on training settings, participants work through a number of objectives, from identifying color processes to understanding the repair procedures outlined by the OEM and Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes.

The two-day class is approved for I-CAR Gold Class points through the I-CAR Industry Training Alliance program. Students who successfully complete the training are eligible to apply for 13 I-CAR Gold Class credit hours. Advanced Painter Certification is a ProLevel 3 course.

For more information about Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes courses, visit its training section at www.sherwin-automotive.com/refinish/training-support/ or call 1-800-SWULTRA (1-800-798-5872).

