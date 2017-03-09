Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Announces Second-Quarter Training Schedule
Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced its second-quarter training schedule starting April through June, with classes to be held at its training centers across the country.
The training sessions provide participants with the skills needed to succeed in the automotive collision repair industry. Shop owners, managers, painters and technicians will learn through a combination of classroom, Web and hands-on training settings.
The following courses will be offered during the second quarter of 2017:
- Painter Certification
- Color Adjustment and Blending
- AWX Performance Plus Waterborne Refinish System
- Fleet CFR
Further details regarding the 2017 second-quarter schedule for training centers, dates, specific course descriptions and locations are listed below:
Second-Quarter Training Schedule
| Training Center
|Date
|Training Course Description
|No. of Days
|Atlanta
|4/11/2017
|Painter Certification
|3
|Atlanta
|4/25/2017
|Color Adjustment and Blending
|3
|Atlanta
|6/27/2017
|Painter Certification
|3
|Chicago
|5/16/2017
|AWX Performance Plus Waterborne Painter Certification
|3
|Chicago
|5/22/2017
|Color Adjustment and Blending
|3
|Chicago
|6/26/2017
|ATX Refinish System Painter Certification
|2
|Chicago
|7/10/2017
|Painter Certification
|3
|Dallas
|5/9/2017
|Painter Certification
|3
|Dallas
|5/16/2017
|Color Adjustment and Blending
|3
|Dallas
|5/31/2017
|Advance Painter Certification
|2
|Philadelphia
|5/8/2017
|Painter Certification
|3
|Philadelphia
|5/30/2017
|Painter Certification
|3
|Fredericksburg
|6/27/2017
|Painter Certification
|3
|Reno
|4/24/2017
|AWX Performance Plus Waterborne Painter Certification
|2
|Reno
|4/26/2017
|Color Adjustment and Blending
|2
|Reno
|5/16/2017
|Fleet CFR
|3
For more information about Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes courses, visit its training section at www.sherwin-automotive.com/refinish/training-support/ or call (800)-SWULTRA (800-798-5872).